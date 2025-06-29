New Delhi: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has strongly criticised sections of the media for their insensitive coverage of actress Shefali Jariwala’s death. The actor, who was last seen in Baby John, took to Instagram on Sunday to call out the lack of empathy in how some outlets have reported the tragedy.

In a note posted to his Instagram Stories, Varun urged members of the media and industry colleagues to handle such incidents with dignity and compassion.

“Again one more passing of a soul being insensitively covered by the media. I just don't understand why do u have to cover someone's grief. Everyone looks so uncomfortable with this, how is this benefiting anyone? My request to my friends in the media this isn't the way someone would want their final journey covered (sic)”.

Shefali Jariwala, widely recognised for her appearance in the hit music video Kaanta Laga, had reportedly been undergoing anti-aging treatments for several years, according to a report by IANS. On the day of her passing, June 27, she was observing a fast for a religious ritual at home. As per the report, she received her routine anti-aging injection during the day, which is suspected to have triggered the cardiac arrest that led to her sudden death.

Citing police sources, IANS reported that no foul play is suspected in the case. Forensic experts and investigating officers believe the cause of death was likely health-related. Her condition is said to have deteriorated rapidly between 10:00 pm and 11:00 pm, with witnesses stating she began trembling and soon lost consciousness.

The Mumbai Police have recorded statements from eight individuals, including family members, domestic staff, and medical personnel from Bellevue Hospital, as part of the ongoing investigation.

Earlier, a video of Parag Tyagi speaking to the media following the cremation went viral. Visibly emotional, he pleaded with the public and media to respect Shefali’s memory, “Please mazak, drama mat banaiyega. Main ab sabse request karta hoon, meri pari ke liye sab pray kariyega” (Please don’t turn this into a spectacle. I request everyone to pray for my fairy).

Shefali Jariwala’s final rites were performed at Mumbai’s Oshiwara Crematorium by her father, brother, and husband in accordance with Hindu traditions.

(With IANS Inputs)