Mumbai: The shocking attack on Saif Ali Khan outside his Mumbai residence has sparked widespread discussions, with many questioning the lack of security measures. Amid the controversy, actor-director Akashdeep Sabir, who recently appeared in Alia Bhatt’s Jigra, took a sly dig at the Bollywood power couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan over their wealth and security arrangements.

In his recent conversation with Akashdeep sarcastically remarked that despite Kareena’s alleged Rs 21 crore fee, she couldn’t afford a watchman outside her house. His comments have now stirred a fresh debate on celebrity security and pay parity in Bollywood.

During the interview with Lehren Retro, Akashdeep was discussing the gender pay gap in Bollywood with his wife, actress Sheeba Akashdeep. Sheeba pointed out that male actors face a greater impact from flop films than female actors, leading to higher pay for them. Contesting this, Akashdeep recalled how Kareena was one of the first actresses to demand double-digit crore fees, highlighting the disparity.

However, his comment about their lack of security following the attack on Saif is what grabbed the most attention. He remarked, “With a ₹21 crore price tag also, Kareena couldn’t afford a watchman outside her house. Abhi aap log ₹100 crore denge, phir aap kuch karoge (Maybe if you pay them ₹100 crore, then they can afford security)… or a driver in the night. (Shouts, ‘Auto!’).”

Akashdeep further pointed out how people falsely assume CCTV cameras guarantee safety. He criticized the argument that their building had 30 CCTV cameras, stating,“How does a CCTV bring out a hand and stop a robbery? It can only help solve a crime, not prevent it. Just because you have 30 CCTVs in a building doesn’t make it safe.”

He also addressed the lack of a full-time night driver, questioning why such a high-profile couple didn’t have better security arrangements.

Despite his sarcastic remarks, Akashdeep maintained that he supports Saif and Kareena. “I fought on TV debates in their favour. They are a dignified and distinguished couple. But after everything they have been through, I think we should just let them recover.”

The attack on Saif Ali Khan took place outside his Mumbai residence a few days ago. The actor was reportedly approached by an individual pretending to be a fan, who then attempted to stab him. Fortunately, Saif escaped without major injuries, but the incident raised serious concerns about celebrity security.

Akashdeep’s remarks have received mixed reactions from the public. While some agree with his criticism of poor security, others feel his dig at Kareena’s wealth was unnecessary. Many have pointed out that being rich doesn’t always equate to flawless security arrangements, and the attack should serve as a wake-up call for better protection measures in Bollywood.