Manifestation, they say, is magic. But sometimes, it’s not just magic—it’s a mix of belief, hustle, and a dash of destiny. That’s exactly what happened in the life of actor and host Maniesh Paul, whose dream to work with his favorite director David Dhawan has now come true in the most cinematic way possible.

Long before he became a charming face on television or a recognized actor on the silver screen, Maniesh was just another movie-loving Delhi boy. Like many in the '90s, he grew up on a steady diet of Bollywood’s masala magic. And among the directors he admired most? David Dhawan—the king of comedy and blockbuster entertainers.

Back in the day, Paul couldn’t even get regular tickets to Dhawan's film Judwaa, starring Salman Khan. So, like any true-blue cinephile, he bought them in black just to catch the movie at Delhi’s iconic Sapna Theatre. The music, the comedy, the madness—it all left a lasting impression on him.

Fast forward to the present, and Maniesh Paul is living that very dream. Recalling the surreal moment on a podcast, he shared,

“I was in 10th standard when Judwaa released, and I bought a black ticket at Sapna Theatre just to watch it. Cut to now, I’m standing in front of David sir and he’s calling ‘Action!’ It’s unbelievable.”

But the magic didn’t stop there. One fine day, David Dhawan personally called Maniesh and said,

“Maniesh, I’m doing a film and I want you to be part of it.”

It was one of those pinch-me moments—when your idols recognize your talent and your long-held wishes finally materialize.

Maniesh Paul is now part of Dhawan’s upcoming ensemble drama Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, a film that promises romance, humor, and the signature Dhawan flair. The project stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role and includes a stellar cast: Mrunal Thakur, Kubbra Sait, Rohit Saraf, Rajeev Khandelwal, Nitish Nirmal, and Sreeleela.

The title Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai itself nods to nostalgia, taken from a hit track in Biwi No. 1, another Dhawan classic starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Sushmita Sen.

For Maniesh, the journey has been more than just career growth—it’s been spiritual.

“I always say thank you to the universe,” he said. “I think we all should. Gratitude opens doors to everything.”

From hosting college events to headlining Bollywood films, Maniesh Paul’s journey is a heartwarming reminder that dreams do come true—especially when you back them with belief, work, and a touch of faith in the universe.

(With IANS inputs)