New Delhi: Hailed as one of the finest Pan-India actresses, Keerthy Suresh is known for her versatile roles and powerful acting chops. Primarily active in Tamil and Telugu cinema, Keerthy has headlined several big box office successes. Her phenomenal portrayal of yesteryear legend Savitri in Mahanati, earned her a prestigious National Award as one of Indian cinema’s finest biopic acts.

WHO IS KEERTHY SURESH

Daughter of famous film producer G Suresh Kumar, who has launching many Malayalam actors, Keerthy made her debut as a child actress in the early 2000s and returned to films after studying fashion design. She got her first lead role in the 2013 Malayalam film Geethaanjali, for which she won the SIIMA Award for Best Female Debut – Malayalam. She is a recipient of various accolades including one National Film Award, five SIIMA Awards and two Filmfare Awards South. Keerthy was placed in Forbes India's 30 Under 30 list of 2021.

KEERTHY SURESH-ANTONY THATTIL'S WEDDING

The couple began dating around 2008-09 when Keerthy was in school and Antony was reportedly about to start college. The couple tied the knot with her long-time beau Antony Thattil in Goa in December 2024. The wedding took place according to traditional Tamil rituals. It was attended by family and close friends. The couple also posed with their dog, looking extremely happy while performing the wedding rituals. Both Keerthy and Antony were dressed in traditional attire.

KEERTHY SURESH'S FILMOGRAPHY

She has worked with some of the biggest names in Indian cinema — Rajinikanth (Annaatthe), Pawan Kalyan (Agnyaathavaasi), Mohanlal (Geethaanjali), Mahesh Babu (Sarkaru Vaari Paata), and now Varun Dhawan in Baby John. Her impactful presence in Baby John has already sparked chatter in Bollywood, positioning her as the next major South import after Nayanthara.

She’s delivered multiple commercial blockbusters like Sarkaru Vaari Paata opposite Mahesh Babu, Remo with Sivakarthikeyan, and the emotional drama Dasara alongside Nani. Her performance in Mahanati remains iconic, while films like Thodari and Rajini Murugan further cemented her box office pull in Tamil cinema.

KEERTHY SURESH'S NET WORTH

According to ABPLive report, she has an estimated net worth of over Rs 41 crore. The actress has a stunning house in Chennai and a luxe apartment in Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad. Accrding to reports, she has a fleet cars including a Volvo S90, a BMW 7Series 730 Ld, a Merc Benz GLC43 and a Toyota Innova Crysta.

KEERTHY SURESH'S 2025 LINE-UP

Keerthy’s 2025 lineup signals her biggest year yet. With Revolver Rita set to showcase a daring, never-seen-before avatar, and Akka marking her Hindi OTT debut with Yash Raj Films, she’s expanding her cinematic horizon like never before. A major Telugu film and another pan-Indian project are also in the pipeline, rounding out a power-packed slate according to the reports.