Farah Khan

This pic from Farah Khan's Sunday lunch calls for a freeze frame!

Farah Khan hosted a Sunday lunch and many Bollywood celebs including Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan, Sonali Bendre, Rajkummar Rao, Malaika Arora, and Kriti Sanon were seen in attendance. 

This pic from Farah Khan&#039;s Sunday lunch calls for a freeze frame!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Filmmaker Farah Khan hosted an extensive Sunday lunch for an array of Bollywood celebs including Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan, Sonali Bendre, Rajkummar Rao, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon and others.

Many of the attendees took to their respective social media accounts and shared glimpses of the gala time they had.

K Jo shared a group pic on Instagram, captioning it as “Thanks @farahkhankunder for an amazing lunch!!!! Super energy and tons of good and positive conversations and the best food I have eaten in a while!! #blockbustersunday”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

The pic is indeed beautiful and gives us major blockbuster vibes but what has our attention is Farah's hilarious comment! She gave the fun-filled Sunday Brunch a name that will leave you in splits.

Commenting on K Jo's post, Farah wrote, “All in honour of you Karu, MetGala of Lokhandwala''

Yep, not only did Farah host an amazing luncheon, she nailed it with an awesome title as well!

The pic is being loved by all the movie-buffs and her comment serves as a cherry on the cake.

Farah Khansonali bendreKaran Johar
