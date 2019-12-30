This picture of Abhishek Bachchan with his parents Amitabh-Jaya Bachchan is unmissable

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan was conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award on December 29 by President Ram Nath Kovind. The actor, who couldn't make it to the 66th National Film Awards ceremony that took place in Delhi, was felicitated in a special event at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

An overwhelmed Amitabh took to social media to post a heartfelt note thanking the fraternity. He wrote, "

“there are times in the life of us all when we assimilate without any assimilation of the times past and gone by .. .. when the years strike back at you and you wonder whether are you really the eldest in the gathering then a sudden temperament invades the being and there is a silent thought that wishes for us all to do for them that have none .. .. these pictures say it all. I am in pride for the recognition .. I am in pride for the recognition of my profession .. I am in pride of my Country and my Film Industry."

Abhishek Bachchan, who accompanied his father to Delhi for the event, took to Instagram to post an endearing picture with his parents. He wrote, "A memory to cherish.

#dadasahebphalkeaward

#theparentals."

Dadasaheb Phalke award is conferred by the Central Government for outstanding contribution to the world of cinema. Bachchan has 200 films to his credit, has bagged national awards for his impeccable performances in Agneepath, Black, Paa and Piku.