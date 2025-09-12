THIS South Indian Actress Reveals She 'Was Forced To Be In A Bikini For A Song...I Was Uncomfortable, I Cried But...'

New Delhi: Popular South Indian actress Mohini, who has featured in several films during early 90s, recently opened up on working in the controversial film Kanmani. She shared how uncomfortable she was while working for a song with intimate scenes.

Mohini On Controversial Film Kanmani

In an interview with Tamil outlet Aval Vikatan, Mohini opened up on the time she did Kanmani and how she felt 'forced' to do certain scenes. She said, "Director RK Selvamani planned this swimsuit sequence. I was so uncomfortable, I cried and refused to do it, and the shooting was halted for half a day. I tried to explain that I didn't even know how to swim! And how could I possibly learn half-dressed in front of male instructors? Back then, female instructors were practically nonexistent. So, I couldn't imagine doing it. It felt like I was 'forced' to do that sequence for Udal Thazhuva."

Adding more, she recalled, "I worked for half a day and gave what they asked. Later, when they said the same scene had to be shot in Ooty, I refused. When they told me the shoot would not continue, I said, 'That is your problem, not mine. It was the same way you forced me to do that earlier.' So Kanmani was the only movie I was in that was overly glamorous without my consent. Sometimes things happen against one's will, and this sequence was one such instance."

Mohini worked in almost 100 movies in various languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi respectively. She did movies including Aditya 369, Hitler, Innathe Chintha Vishayam, Oru Maravathoor Kanavu, and Vesham to name a few. In 1991, Mohini featured in Hindi movie 'Dancer' (1991), opposite Akshay Kumar.