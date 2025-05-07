THIS South Indian Actress To Replace Janhvi Kapoor In Dostana 2? – Check Details

New Delhi: The sequel to the popular movie Dostana grabbed headlines for its casting choices and the reported fallout between lead actor Kartik Aaryan and director Karan Johar in 2021. Dharma Productions has officially announced on their social media platforms that they would be “recasting” Dostana 2 due to “professional circumstances.”

The statement made it clear that Kartik Aaryan would no longer be part of the project. Originally, the film featured Janhvi Kapoor and Lakshya Lalwani in key roles as well.

According to an exclusive report by News18, the Dharma-backed film will be revived with Vikrant Massey replacing Kartik Aaryan and South Indian actress Sreeleela stepping in for the role originally assigned to Janhvi Kapoor. The report also states that the film’s plot will remain the same, and Lakshya will continue to play his part.

The report also mentions a change in the film’s direction. While 'Call Me Bae' director Collin D’Cunha was initially set to direct Dostana 2, Advait Chandan is now said to be taking over the director's chair.

On the work front, Sreeleela continues shooting for Anurag Basu’s untitled musical with Kartik Aaryan, fueling ongoing dating rumors between the two. Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey is set to appear as the antagonist in Don 3 alongside Ranveer Singh.