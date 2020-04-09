हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kareena Kapoor

This stunning throwback pic of Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur on a beach holiday is vacay goals x infinity

Kareena, after seeing your photo, we are now definitely dreaming of beaches!

This stunning throwback pic of Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur on a beach holiday is vacay goals x infinity
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan

New Delhi: Oh, hello there you gorgeous people – Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur. Kareena with her recent Instagram entry is giving us major, major vacation goals amid the coronavirus lockdown. The picture is from one of their beach holidays in the past and the family of three makes the post look so good! Kareena looks stunning in a red bikini. She soaks up some sun with Saif and Taimur beside her. The trio enjoys coconut water and the chill beside the sea.

“I am not dreaming of beaches... You are! #TakeMeBack,” she captioned the post, adding a heart emoticon. See the photo here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I am not dreaming of beaches... You are! #TakeMeBack 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

Kareena, after seeing your photo, we are now definitely dreaming of beaches!

As of now, like the rest of us, the Pataudis are at their Mumbai home due to the lockdown and spending most of the time together with each other. Kareena and Saif have also donated to PM-CARES Fund and other organisations for COVID-19 relief work.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on

On the work front, Kareena was last seen in Angrezi Medium. She has ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and ‘Takht’ in the pipeline. Meanwhile, Saif’s last project was ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’.

Kareena Kapoor Saif Ali Khan taimur kareena pics
