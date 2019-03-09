This throwback pic of Kareena Kapoor Khan with sister Karisma Kapoor and mom Babita is too cute to miss!

New Delhi: The fashionista sister-duo of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor share a bond that can never be expressed in words. Whether it is twinning in gorgeous outfits or appearing in a commercial together, Lolo and Bebo (as they are fondly called) often win hearts!

On the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8, Karisma took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture with her darling baby sister and their mom Babita. In the pic, little Kareena can be seen sitting on her mommy's lap while Karisma sits besides them wearing a suit. Let's not miss that adorable bindi that the actress has applied on her forehead!

Check out the pic here:

While Kareena is not on any social media platform, Karisma never misses a chance to share cute throwback pics with her darling sister. Karisma is an avid social media user and has an ocean of fans who are eager to know what's going on in the actress's life.

On the work front, the actress has been missing from the film scene for quite some time. She was last seen in the movie 'Dangerous Ishhq' that released in the year 2012.

Coming to Kareena, the actress's latest outing 'Veere Di Wedding' turned out to be a grand success. She is currently shooting for 'Good News' and her pics from sets often find their way on the internet. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles.