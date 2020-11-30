हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ankita Lokhande

This time it's very different: Ankita Lokhande to pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

Sharing a sneak-peek of her act, Ankita Lokhande shared how difficult it would be for her to perform.

This time it&#039;s very different: Ankita Lokhande to pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput
File photo

Mumbai: Actress Ankita Lokhande, who was heavily trolled by the fans of her former boyfriend and late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput last week, has shared that she would be paying tribute to the late star through a special dance performance.

Sharing a sneak-peek of her act, Ankita took to Instagram to share how difficult it would be for her to perform at an upcoming award show.

"This time it's very different and difficult to perform. From me to you. it's painful," she wrote with the video.

In the video, she is seen rehearsing to the tunes of Neha Kakkar-Sunny Kaushal's latest hit "Taaron ke shehar".

Ankita often took to social media to lend support to the family of her late boyfriend Sushant, who was found dead in June this year. However, last week, many fans of the late actor found reasons to troll Ankita. They have alleged that Ankita had moved on in life and is no longer interested in justice for Sushant.

Ankita recently shared a happy video of herself on Instagram. While some fans left heart emojis in the comments section, others targeted her.

However, Ankita doesn't seem to be affected by the negative comments as she has been sharing more happy photos of her on Instagram.

Ankita captioned her latest picture as, "I may not be perfect but I'm always me."

 

Meanwhile, the investigation into Sushant's death is still on.

