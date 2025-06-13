"This Tragedy Cannot Be Forgotten": Ashoke Pandit Express Grief Over Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Mumbai : Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit conveyed his condolences on Thursday following the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. He said that it has shocked everyone and that "this tragedy cannot be forgotten."

Speaking to ANI, he said, "This tragedy, which has occurred in Ahmedabad where an Air India aircraft has crashed with more than 200 people who lost their lives, is undefinable.

It's very sad, one is under shock, and one can't even imagine all those passengers who must have sat in the aircraft and were about to fly to London would have ever imagined that this is going to be their fate. The pilot, the staff, the passengers, it's a tragedy which has moved everyone, it has shocked everyone."

He continued, "One cannot express in words, no dictionary can define this tragedy. My heartfelt condolences to the family, all the families who have lost their near and dear ones. And imagine the aircraft falling on a residential place amongst people who are living and it falls down on a hospital where it's reported that the doctors, MBBS doctors have also died in this crash. Goosebumps, you know, it's sending shivers down your spine."

The filmmaker shared that he is sure that the government will give their complete support to the victims and their families. "I'm sure the government will go all out and see to it that the families are taken care. And it cannot be forgotten, this tragedy cannot be forgotten."

He said that it has left the entire nation in shock and extended condolences to the families of the victims. "Visuals after visuals are coming on your mobiles, and it's shattering you, it is really moving you. And one really thinks to himself that nobody deserves this kind of a death, nobody deserves this kind of a tragedy. It's a tragedy that the entire nation is mourning; in fact, the entire world will mourn this tragedy, which has occurred in Ahmedabad. Heartfelt condolences to the entire family and all those people who have lost their lives," he shared.

Confirming the incident, Air India said that among the 242 passengers, 169 were Indians, 53 Britishers, seven Portuguese and one Canadian national.

"Air India confirms that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off. The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hours, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals. The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number, 1800 5691 444, to provide more information. Air India is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident," the airline said.

One survivor has been found in the deadly crash of an Air India plane carrying 242 people, after it rammed into a nearby doctors' hostel shortly after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport, a senior police officer said.

According to officials, the aircraft was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, an LTC with 8,200 hours of flying experience. He was assisted by First Officer Clive Kundar, who had 1,100 hours of flying experience.

As per Air Traffic Control (ATC), the aircraft departed from Runway 23 at 1339 IST (0809 UTC). It gave a mayday call to ATC, but thereafter, no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC."Aircraft immediately after departure from Runway 23, fell on the ground outside the airport perimeter. Heavy black smoke was seen coming from the accident site," the official added.