Kareena Kapoor Khan

This video of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani will make you excited for 'Good Newwz'—Watch

Kareena Kapoor Khan looks stunning in a little black dress with thigh-high boots and smokey eyes. Kiara Advani, on the other hand, raises the mercury in a red off-shoulder top and skirt.

This video of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani will make you excited for &#039;Good Newwz&#039;—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kiara Advani are all set to set the screens ablaze in 'Good Newwz'. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Diljit Dosanjh as the male leads and is helmed by Raj Mehta.

Karan Johar, who is producing the film, took to Instagram and shared a BTS video from a song shoot of 'Good Newwz'. This is the first ever song that will be unveiled and we bet the video make you go crazy with excitement.

Kareena looks stunning in a little black dress with thigh-high boots and smokey eyes. Kiara, on the other hand, raises the mercury in a red off-shoulder top and skirt.

Check out the video shared by K Jo here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

The caption of the video is, "When the girls were not looking FAB but PHAT! Check out the #poodiaries with the penultimate POO #kareenakapoorkhan and the gorgeous @kiaraaliaadvani in the #GOODNEWWZ house!!! Watch out for the Song!"

'Good Newwz' reunites Bebo and Akki after a hiatus of 9 years. They were last seen together in Kambakkht Ishq. The film is Kareena's second collaboration with Diljit and first ever with Kiara.

Kareena Kapoor KhanKiara AdvaniKareena KapoorKaran Johargood newwz
