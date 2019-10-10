This video of Nick Jonas dancing to Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Morni Banke' is unmissable—Watch

New Delhi: International singing sensation Nick Jonas is a Bollywood fan and we have proof! The talented singer, who is an avid social media user, took to Instagram stories and shared a video of himself dancing to Ayushmann Khurrana's track 'Morni Banke' before his show. Nick's fans are going gaga over the video and it has been breaking the internet ever since it was uploaded.

Check it out here, as shared by a fan club:

On the personal front, Nick married Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra in December last year and their wedding was extensively covered by Indian as well as world media. The couple had two wedding ceremonies—the Christain one on December 1 followed by a traditional Hindu wedding the next day.

Ever since they tied the knot, Pee Cee and Nick, fondly called by their fans as 'Nickyanka' have been setting major couple goals. Be it supporting each other's work or indulging in awwdorable social media PDA, the two are often making headlines.