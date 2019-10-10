close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nick Jonas

This video of Nick Jonas dancing to Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Morni Banke' is unmissable—Watch

Nick Jonas took to Instagram stories and shared a video of himself dancing to Ayushmann Khurrana's track 'Morni Banke'.

This video of Nick Jonas dancing to Ayushmann Khurrana&#039;s &#039;Morni Banke&#039; is unmissable—Watch

New Delhi: International singing sensation Nick Jonas is a Bollywood fan and we have proof! The talented singer, who is an avid social media user, took to Instagram stories and shared a video of himself dancing to Ayushmann Khurrana's track 'Morni Banke' before his show. Nick's fans are going gaga over the video and it has been breaking the internet ever since it was uploaded.

Check it out here, as shared by a fan club:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nick Jonas Online  (@nickjonas_online) on

On the personal front, Nick married Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra in December last year and their wedding was extensively covered by Indian as well as world media. The couple had two wedding ceremonies—the Christain one on December 1 followed by a traditional Hindu wedding the next day.

Ever since they tied the knot, Pee Cee and Nick, fondly called by their fans as 'Nickyanka' have been setting major couple goals. Be it supporting each other's work or indulging in awwdorable social media PDA, the two are often making headlines.

Tags:
Nick JonasPriyanka Chopra
Next
Story

Sara Ali Khan sizzles in black on GQ India cover—See inside

Must Watch

PT3M25S

Watch top 25 news stories of the day