This video of Sushmita Sen from brother Rajeev Sen's wedding goes viral-Watch

New Delhi: Actress Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen tied the knot with TV actress Charu Asopa at a private ceremony in Goa on June 16. Many pictures and videos from the wedding have surfaced on social media, however, what caught everyone's attention was a video featuring an elated Sushmita cheering for her brother as he performed the rituals.

In the video, Sushmita dressed in a golden lehenga choli, is seen clapping and cheering for her brother Rajeev Sen as he applies Sindoor on bride Charu Asopa's forehead during the wedding. Sushmita looked like the happiest sister as she got to perform the sisterly duties at her brother's big day.

Rajeev and Charu had registered their marriage earlier in June in Mumbai. Sharing the pictures from the civil ceremony, Rajeev wrote, "I, Rajeev Sen, take Charu Asopa as my lawful wife" while Charu captioned the post as, "I, Charu Asopa, take Rajeev Sen as my lawful husband."

Charu is a reknown actress and known for TV shows like 'Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo' and 'Mere Angne Mein'.