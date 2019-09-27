This video of young Sara Ali Khan with her grandmother Sharmila Tagore goes viral on social media-Watch

close

Sara Ali Khan

An old video of young Sara Ali Khan with her grandmother and yesteryear actress Sharmila Tagore has gone viral on social media. In the video, Sara can be seen enjoying an award show with her aunt Saba Ali Khan and grandmother Sharmila.

New Delhi: An old video of young Sara Ali Khan with her grandmother and yesteryear actress Sharmila Tagore has gone viral on social media. In the video, Sara can be seen enjoying an award show with her aunt Saba Ali Khan and grandmother Sharmila.

The video has been shared by a fan club on Instagram. In the same clip, Sara is also seen with the Bachchans Amitabh, Abhishek and Jaya. She innocently looks on while everyone around her break into applause. 

Check out the video:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Many years later, Sara shared the frame with her 'badi amma' Sharmila Tagore at the Vogue's Beauty Awards. Dressed in a black gown, the young actress can be seen praising her grandmother's 'epitomised beauty', who is standing next to her dressed in a pristine white saree. 

On the work front, Saif's daughter had a successful start in Bollywood. Much ahead of her debut film Kedarnath, she was offered Simmba opposite, Ranveer Singh. Sara was too good for a debutante in both the films. The stunning actress will be next seen in Coolie No 1 opposite Varun Dhawan. The film is the remake of 90s movie by the same name starring Govinda in the lead role. David Dhawan, who directed the original film, will be helming the Sara Ali Khan starrer as well.  

Sara Ali KhanSaif Ali KhanSharmila Tagorevogue beauty award
