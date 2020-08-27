Rhea Chakraborty seeks police protection, says 'there's threat to me and my family's life'

New Delhi: Actress Rhea Chakraborty has asked Mumbai Police for protection citing threat to her life and her family's. She has posted a video of her father Indrajit Chakraborty being mobbed by media persons outside their home in Mumbai and another clip of her building security guard, who was allegedly injured during the chaos. However, she deleted the video later.

Rhea said that she is seeking protection so that the family can cooperate with the probing agencies in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

"This is inside my building compound. The man in this video is my father Indrajit Chakraborty (retd army officer). We have been trying to get out of our house to cooperate with ED, CBI and various investigation authorities to cooperate. There is a threat to my life and my family’s life. We have informed the local police station and even gone there, no help provided. We have informed the investigation authorities to help us get to them, no help arrived. How is this family going to live? We are only asking for assistance, to cooperate with the various agencies that have asked us. I request Mumbai Police to please provide protection so that we can cooperate with these investigation agencies. In COVID times, these basic law and order restrictions need to be provided," Rhea shared.

The other video has her watchman narrating the sequence of events. She wrote, "He is hurt, he was hit by media. Media people have entered my building compound and hurt the security guards and my father. Is this not a crime? Who is responsible for this? Is there any law at all? Are we barbarians? Will the concerned authorities kindly take notice, there are children and elders living in this building too. Or is this the system we live in?"

(Screenshot from the video Rhea posted earlier)

Rhea Chakraborty is the centre of investigations in Sushant's case. She has been accused of abetment to suicide by Sushant's father KK Singh. She, her father Indrajit and brother Showik are being interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case while the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has launched a probe in Sushant's death case.

Meanwhile, a drug conspiracy has also emerged in the case. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has booked Rhea and a few others under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Sushant's father has also alleged that Rhea Chakraborty was giving poison to the actor for a long time and she is his "murderer". He demanded that the investigating agency must arrest Rhea and her associates and ensure that they face justice for their misdeeds.