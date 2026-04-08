Three years of Jubilee: Why Sidhant Gupta’s Jay Khanna still lingers

New Delhi: Three years after its release, Jubilee continues to hold its place as one of the most compelling period dramas in recent memory, largely due to the enduring impact of Jay Khanna, portrayed by Sidhant Gupta.

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and written by Atul Sabharwal, the series stood out for its ability to capture the emotional and moral complexities of Hindi cinema’s golden age without reducing it to mere spectacle. At its core was Jay Khanna, a character driven by ambition, vulnerability, and an awareness that his own desire for success could ultimately become his downfall.

Sidhant’s performance brought a layered intensity to the role, balancing restraint with moments of emotional volatility. Rather than presenting Jay as simply ruthless, the narrative positioned him as a character whose convictions often held uncomfortable truths. This complexity allowed the role to resonate beyond the show’s storyline.

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Set in the 1940s and 1950s, Jubilee recreated an era often romanticised in popular culture. Through its storytelling, the series explored not just the glamour of early Hindi cinema, but also the cost of ambition that powered it. Jay Khanna emerged as both a product of this world and a reflection of its contradictions deeply passionate about filmmaking, yet shaped by ego, hunger, and relentless drive.

Three years on, the character continues to stand out in conversations around memorable performances in Indian OTT content. For many viewers, Jay Khanna represents a rare kind of character—one whose story does not conclude with the narrative, but continues to linger in memory.

Since Jubilee, Sidhant Gupta has expanded his repertoire with roles such as Jawaharlal Nehru in Freedom at Midnight, Charles Sobhraj in Black Warrant, and the upcoming project Teen Kauwe. However, Jay Khanna remains a defining milestone in his career.

As Jubilee marks three years, its legacy lies not just in its depiction of a bygone era, but in creating a character who refuses to fade—quietly existing beyond the frame, much like the ambition he embodied.