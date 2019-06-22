Through the pages of Nusrat Jahan and Nikhil Jain's Turkey wedding - Check out dreamy pics here

New Delhi: Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan married longtime boyfriend Nikhil Jain in Turkey's Bodrum in a two-part wedding ceremony earlier this week. After having a traditional wedding as per rituals, the couple hosted a dreamy white wedding and pictures from the ceremony appear to be straight out of a fairytale.

"A wedding which was nothing less than a fairytale. Nusrat + Nikhil," is also how their official wedding photographer described it to be.

For the second ceremony, Nusrat walked down the aisle in a stunning white gown and chose to pair the outfit with the bridal choora and jewellery, while Nikhil complemented his bride in a black suit.

"Yes - I do," reads the caption of a picture of the actress-politician from the wedding.

Here the newly-weds pose with the team.

For the Hindu wedding, Nusrat opted to wear a red lehenga and Nikhil donned a white sherwani. Their outfits were designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

"Towards a happily ever after with," she wrote while posting a picture of them from the wedding.

The wedding is said to be a private affair. Nusrat's parents, sister and other close relatives flew with her to Bodrum on June 16. Bengali actress and Jadavpur MP Mimi Chakraborty, who is one of Nusrat's friends from the industry, also attended the wedding.

The couple has planned a reception in Kolkata on July 4. A large number of Bengali film personalities and political leaders are expected to attend the ceremony.