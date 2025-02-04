Throwback: Amitabh Bachchan’s Special Note To Ranveer Singh After Watching 'Padmaavat'

Ranveer Singh’s portrayal of Alauddin Khilji in 'Padmaavat' redefined villainous roles in Bollywood. His intense and transformative performance stunned audiences and critics alike, making Khilji one of the most memorable antagonists in Indian cinema.

The film’s grand theatrical run was met with immense appreciation, and Ranveer’s performance was a major highlight. Amidst the overwhelming praise, one acknowledgment stood out—none other than Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, who sent Ranveer a handwritten note along with a bouquet of flowers.

Ranveer was deeply moved by this gesture and took to Twitter to share his joy. Posting a picture of the note, he captioned it, "Mujhe mera award mil gaya," emphasizing how much Big B’s appreciation meant to him.

While Ranveer never revealed the exact words from Amitabh’s letter, the note symbolized the highest form of recognition in the industry. Big B is known for his thoughtful handwritten notes, and receiving one from the legend himself is a dream for any actor.

Ranveer’s role in Padmaavat was a game-changer. Before this film, he was widely recognized for his romantic and comedic roles. However, his performance as Khilji showcased his ability to embody a ruthless and unhinged character with chilling precision.

His dedication to the role was evident in every frame. From his haunting expressions to his unpredictable energy, he brought Khilji to life in a way that had never been seen before. His physical transformation and psychological depth set new benchmarks in Bollywood.

Seven years after Padmaavat’s release, the film is set for a re-release in theaters on February 6, 2025. Fans are thrilled to relive the cinematic spectacle and Ranveer’s award-winning performance on the big screen once again.

The re-release of Padmaavat is also a reminder of how the film changed Ranveer’s career. It established him as one of India’s finest actors, capable of delivering performances that leave an everlasting impact.

Even today, Amitabh Bachchan’s note remains a special milestone in Ranveer’s journey—proof that his Padmaavat performance was not just a fan-favorite but also deeply respected by the greatest in the industry.