Throwback Clip of Rahul Vaidya Singing for Anushka Sharma Resurfaces Amid Kohli Row

New Delhi: Just days after singer Rahul Vaidya made headlines for calling fans of cricketer Virat Kohli "jokers," an old video featuring him and actress Anushka Sharma (Virat's wife) has gone viral.

In the resurfaced clip, Rahul is seen kneeling and singing a romantic song to Anushka Sharma, gently kissing her hand as she blushes.

Social media users have humorously suggested that this moment might be the reason the cricketer blocked the singer on Instagram.

Happy Birthday to the most talented & amazing @AnushkaSharma .. you have always stood by ur values and morals. You are also my Bhabhi now !!! So have a blast ahead. pic.twitter.com/7pxqwnJaJt — RAHUL VAIDYA RKV (@rahulvaidya23) May 1, 2019

Back in 2019, Rahul had tweeted the video with the caption: “Happy Birthday to the most talented & amazing @AnushkaSharma… you have always stood by your values and morals. You are also my Bhabhi now!!! So have a blast ahead.”

The Virat-Rahul Row

Earlier the Bigg Boss fame singer took to Instagram Stories to reveal that Virat Kohli had blocked him. He also took a dig at the cricketer for posting a clarification after liking actress Avneet Kaur’s photo.

Kohli had explained the situation by saying a “glitch in the Instagram algorithm” may have triggered a random like-dislike action.

Still puzzled by the block, Rahul said: “Aaj tak samajh mein nahi aaya, bhai ne block kyun kiya.”



He further joked about the situation: “So guys, Virat Kohli has blocked me, as you all know. I think that too is an Instagram glitch. The Instagram algorithm must have told Virat, ‘Let me block Rahul Vaidya on your behalf.’ Right?”

He added: “I want to say that from now on, it’s possible that the algorithm might start liking photos I never liked. So, to any girls out there please don’t start doing PR around it because it’s not my fault. It’s Instagram’s mistake, okay?”



After facing intense backlash from Kohli’s fans, Rahul responded with another Instagram story that read: “Virat Kohli’s fans are even bigger jokers than Virat!”

He continued: “Now you’re abusing me—that’s fine. But you’re also abusing my wife and sister, who have nothing to do with this! So I was right. That’s why all you Virat Kohli fans are jokers. 2 kaudi ke jokers.”

Following the controversy Virat’s colleagues, Krunal and Hardik Pandya, reportedly unfollowed Rahul on Instagram.