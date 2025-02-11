Advertisement
SHREYA GHOSHAL

Throwback Fact: Shreya Ghoshal Was The First Indian Singer To Have A Statue At Madame Tussauds Museum

Shreya Ghoshal News: From her humble beginnings to becoming a household name, her voice has remained a constant source of joy for music lovers everywhere.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 11, 2025, 01:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Throwback Fact: Shreya Ghoshal Was The First Indian Singer To Have A Statue At Madame Tussauds Museum Pic Courtesy: File Photo

New Delhi: The Indian 'Queen of Melody', Shreya Ghoshal became the first singer ever to have a statue immortalized at the renowned Madame Tussauds Museum in Delhi back in 2017. Shreya's stunning wax figure was unveiled to the public in 2017, a tribute to her extraordinary contributions to Indian music.

Known for her soulful voice and incredible versatility, Shreya Ghoshal has been the voice behind countless iconic Bollywood hits. From romantic ballads to foot-tapping numbers, her vocal prowess has captivated audiences across the globe. Her statuesque representation at Madame Tussauds is a recognition of her unmatched impact on the music industry, not only in India but worldwide.

Shreya Ghoshal's journey to this prestigious honour is a testament to her dedication, hard work, and immense talent. From her humble beginnings to becoming a household name, her voice has remained a constant source of joy for music lovers everywhere.

