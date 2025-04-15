New Delhi: Sooraj Barjatya's debut romance drama 'Maine Pyar Kiya' marked the maiden screen presence of many stars - Salman Khan, Bhagyashree and the spunky Pervien Dastur Irani who played the feisty Seema in the movie. Remember how her character made a strong impression with her powerful dialogue delivery, sassy looks and oh those funky curls. Today, in our throwback series, let's revisit the stunning Seema aka Pervien Dastur's cinematic journey:

Where Is Pervien Dastur Irani Now?

Pervien Dastur Irani in her interview with ETimes revealed how she went from acting to hairstyling. "I went off from acting for a long time. When we were acting in those days, there was not much happening content wise, it was nothing great. All these people kept calling and saying, ‘aap ghoda chalaoge, aap swimming costume pehnoge’. But there was nothing else to the role. There was hardly any clarity in the story or the character. So, I was doing a lot of other things. I was an air hostess with Air India for 15 years. I've been a hairstylist for a long time. Of course, I did a lot of theatre in between. Theatre has always been really close to my heart. But it is very time consuming and doesn’t pay your bills.

I had always wanted to do hairstyling so I studied it in New York. I have a little setup of my own. I am a hairstylist even now. That’s what I do. I have a very niche clientele, only by appointment. I have been doing this for the past 25 years. Flying and hairstyling have always been my passion. Acting just happened to me."

From Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke To Air India

In the same interview, she said, "around 1990. I had signed Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke with. But I got a call from Air India that my training is going to start. So, Aamir’s sister used to also fly with us, too. Aamir’s dad Tahir Hussain was producing the film. So, I went to him saying, ‘Uncle I have just got my call from Air India. What should I do?’ He said, ‘Beta you have to decide whether you want to do training or this film.’ Then he asked me, ‘Beta aapke dimaag mein koi aur hai kya?’ I told him that I had recently worked with Navneet Nishant in Goa for three months. That’s how Navneet got that role.

But I did that one film whilst I was flying, Dil Ke Jharoke Mein starring Manisha Koirala and. It was UTV’s first feature film. Air India were very good in that sense. They would give me leaves. I did some theatre as well during that time. Then I did a serial with Pallavi Joshi titled Arohan. Now I am doing a web series with director Kapil Kaustubh Sharma and It’s titled Margaon The Closed File. We just finished shooting."

Pervien Dastur Irani's Peronal Life

Pervin Dastur got married to Shahrukh Sirus Irani, a theatre artist, and the couple is blessed with two daughters. She is now a renowned hairstylist, working with many A-listers.