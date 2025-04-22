Advertisement
RANVEER SINGH

Throwback Series: When Ranveer Singh Got A Shout Out From Hollywood Hottie Will Smith

Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for his upcoming film Dhurandhar with Aditya Dhar. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 22, 2025, 02:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Throwback Series: When Ranveer Singh Got A Shout Out From Hollywood Hottie Will Smith Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi:  Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh is known for his electrifying energy, versatile roles and quirky fashion sense. Today, let's go back in time when he was praised by none other than Hollywood actor Will Smith.

Throwback to Will Smith praising Ranveer Singh

In 2019, when Gully Boy was released, Ranveer stunned everyone with his portrayal of a street rapper from Mumbai. Amidst all the love he received for this phenomenal transformation, Hollywood actor Will Smith also shared a post for him on social media that read, "Hey Ranveer, congrats man! I am loving what you are doing with 'Gully Boy'. For me, old school hip hop here seeing hip hop all over the world like that I am loving it man congrats Go Get em!"

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for his upcoming film Dhurandhar with Aditya Dhar and Farhan Akhtar's much-hyped Don 3 is also in the pipeline.

