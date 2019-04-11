Throwback Thursday: Katrina Kaif shares childhood pic with a hilarious caption

New Delhi: Bollywood babe Katrina Kaif has learnt the trick of social media, quite well. As part of Throwback Thursday, she shared her childhood picture on Instagram with a hilarious caption which is worth a read.

She wrote: “I mean u gotta respect the earnest posing in front of the forest wallpaper #tbt #childhoodmemories.”

We must say, Kat was something of a fashionista even from her childhood days. And notice the long hair that she has?

Today is the most sought-after star in Bollywood and has worked with all the A-listers in the industry.

On the work front, Katrina has Salman Khan starrer 'Bharat' lined-up for release. The film is helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is slated to hit the screens on Eid, June 5, 2019.

She will also be paired opposite the star in 'Tiger Zinda Hai's next part.

The actress's Insta family has increased to over 20 million followers now—all thanks to her amazing pictures and videos.

Way to go girl!