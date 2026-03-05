Throwback Thursday: Rashmika Mandanna on wanting to have kids but....

New Delhi: Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's traditional fairytale wedding took place February 26 at ITC Mementos, Udaipur in the presence of family, relatives and close friends. Today, in our 'Throwback Thursday' series, let's take a look at one of Rashmika's old interviews where she spoke about wanting to have kids in future.

When Rashmika Mandanna spoke about having kids...

Before marrying the love of her life - Vijay Deverakonda, actress Rashmika candidly about motherhood and much more. During 'The Girlfriend' movie promotions, she gave an interview to Gulte, saying: "I'm not even a mother, but I already feel... I know I'm going to have kids, and I love that that's going to happen. But I already feel something so strongly for these little humans that are not even born yet. I want to do everything for them. I want to keep them so safe, so protected. And if I'm supposed to get into a war, I need to be fit enough to go to war for them. I'm already thinking about that."

"We need to make a living; we need to have our own money. I knew that 30 to 40 was always going to be about work-life balance, and I have to ensure that it happens. And 40 onwards, I still haven't thought that far," she added.

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda wedding

After the wedding ceremony, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda arranged Annnadanam, which refers to the food donations process and the distribution of sweets in various cities.

Their reception was held in Hyderabad on March 4 on an invite-only basis. This move comes after police advice to keep the guest list limited. Fans have been advised not to turn up at the venue.

Several celebs landed in Hyderabad to bless the couple. Neena Gupta attended the ceremony with her husband Vivek Mehra. Other big stars included Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni with wife Amala Akkineni and son Naga Chaitanya, Mrunal Thakur, Karan Johar, Homi Adajania, Dinesh Vijan, Rana Daggubati came with wife, Nani and Kriti Sanon among several others were clicked at the grand affair.