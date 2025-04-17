Throwback Thursday: When Kartik Aaryan Cried For Real While Shooting A Scene In Chandu Champion

New Delhi: The nation's heartthrob Kartik Aaryan, who portrayed India’s first Paralympics gold medallist Murlikant Petkar in Kabir Khan’s biographical sports drama Chandu Champion, once opened up about filming the most emotional scene of the film. In our throwback series, let's go back in time to revisit Kartik's interview with Sucharita Tyagi, where he described the powerful moment when the National Anthem played after his character’s historic win.

When Kartik Aaryan Cried....

Sharing his experience, Kartik recalled,“The first shot we filmed was Jan-Gan-Man, the National Anthem scene, where Murlikant had just won the race. When the anthem began and the medal was placed on me, I was on the wheelchair on the podium. It was such an overwhelming moment that everyone forgot to say cut. I was crying, and those were genuine tears of victory. The entire set turned emotional.”

He also revealed that this was the very first scene shot for the film. Director Kabir Khan had asked if he would need glycerin for the performance, but Kartik declined.“I told Kabir sir that glycerin doesn’t work for me. I said, ‘Sir, let me go through that thought, and it will happen.’ When the scene began and the National Anthem played, everything else just disappeared. It was a deeply emotional moment for all of us,” Kartik added.

Chandu Champion

Now, nearly a year since the film's release on 14th June 2024, the impact of Chandu Champion continues to resonate—not just in the hearts of audiences but also in real life. The real-life hero, Murlikant Petkar, was conferred with the prestigious Arjuna Award this year. A long-overdue honor, the award reflects the power of cinema in bringing unsung stories back into the national spotlight.

Kartik’s performance in the film was widely celebrated for its authenticity and emotional depth, with many critics and viewers alike calling it National Award worthy.

Kartik is now gearing up for an exciting slate of projects. Up next is an untitled musical love story directed by Anurag Basu, slated for a Diwali 2025 release. He will also be seen in Tu Meri Main Tera and Main Tera Tu Meri—both scheduled to hit theatres in 2026.