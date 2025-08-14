Throwback Thursday: When Sushmita Sen Opened Up On Meeting Donald Trump, And Her First Impression Was...'

New Delhi: Former Miss Universe, actress and entrepreneur Sushmita Sen once opened up on meeting US President Donald Trump and how she felt afterwards. The actress was basically managing the Miss India Universe franchise from 2010 to 2012, the same time when Donald Trump owned the organisation.

Throwback Thursday: Sushmita Sen Interview

Sushmita Sen in her 2023 Mid-Day interview where she was promoting her comeback vehicle Aarya - crime series, which was well-received. She also briefly discussed meeting Trump. She shared how she was managing her work with Renee Jewellers besides other brand endorsements and that is when Miss Universe Organisation reached out to her. "The Miss Universe Organisation called me, and said, ‘Would you like to take the franchise?’ I was like, ‘What? Really? That was like a dream!’ I signed a pretty intense contract when I took on this franchise, and that was owned by Donald Trump — which didn’t make it easy or fun," Sushmita said.

She clarified that Trump was not her direct boss. “Luckily, the only people who were my boss at that time were Paramount Communications and Madison Square Garden, because they owned Miss Universe when I was an employee of Miss Universe for a year. I was a franchise owner for Donald Trump," she said.

On the impression Trump left on her, she added, “There are some people who leave an impression, not necessarily because of their achievements or power. Just for the people that they are. He is not one of them."

Donald Trump owned the Miss Universe Organisation from 1996 until 2015, before entering politics.