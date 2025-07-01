New Delhi: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have long been celebrated not just for their professional achievements but for their graceful and grounded love story. Their romance, which blossomed quietly and away from the constant glare of the media, culminated in a beautiful, intimate wedding in Tuscany, Italy, in December 2017.

While Anushka and Virat's wedding did set a certain trend in Bollywood, with many celebrity weddings following soon after, the actress once addressed this label in a candid and light-hearted way during a promotional interview for her 2018 film Zero, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.

In an old promotional interview for the film Zero, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma was asked about being the one who “started the marriage trend” in the Bollywood industry.

The interview, hosted by Priyam Saha for MissMalini’s YouTube channel, featured both Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. During the conversation, Priyam asked Anushka, “Anushka, jo aapne shaadi ka trend shuru kiya hai iss industry mein, aapko kaisa lag raha hai?” She repeated, “The trend that you have started exclusively, how are you feeling about it?”

Both actresses burst into laughter, and Anushka jokingly replied, “Uske pehle shaadiyan nahi ho rahi thi.” Katrina joined in the fun, adding, “Solely responsible for decisions to get married.”

When asked if she was taking full responsibility for the trend, Anushka laughed and firmly said, “I’m not going to even answer this.” At that moment, Katrina, who was unmarried at the time, added with a smile, “If she’s taking responsibility, then there are a few left to happen,” indirectly referring to herself.

Watch The Interview Here:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have welcomed their daughter Vamika in 2021 and son Akaay in 2024, and now live in London, opting for a more private life away from the spotlight.

Eventually, Katrina Kaif did go on to have her fairytale wedding. She married actor Vicky Kaushal on December 9, 2021, in a grand but private Hindu ceremony held at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The wedding was attended by close family and friends and was widely praised for its elegance and understated charm.