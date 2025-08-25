THROWBACK | When Raghav Chadha Hinted At 'Good News' With Wife Parineeti Chopra At The Great Indian Kapil Show Amid Pregnancy Announcement

New Delhi: Politician Raghav Chadha and his wife, Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra, announced that they are expecting their first child. The much-loved couple took to Instagram to share the heartwarming news with fans and followers, receiving an outpouring of love and blessings.

Heartfelt Announcement on Instagram

In a beautifully curated Instagram post, Parineeti and Raghav revealed their big news with the caption : “Our little universe … on its way. Blessed beyond measure.” The image featured a delicately decorated cake with the inscription “1+1=3” alongside tiny baby feet.

The post also included a candid video of the couple walking hand in hand, adding a personal touch to the announcement.

Raghav Had Previously Hinted at Baby Plans

During a previous appearance, Raghav Chadha had subtly hinted at their plans for starting a family during their appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show. In a lighthearted exchange with host Kapil Sharma, the politician responded to a question about expanding their family with a playful smile, saying, “Denge, aapko denge, good news jaldi denge.” (Translation: “We will give good news very soon.”)

Kapil, known for his witty banter, quickly jumped on the opportunity to tease the couple further. He asked, “Good news aa raha hai kya? Laddoo batne lage kya?” (“Is the good news coming? Are sweets being distributed yet?”)

Raghav responded with a chuckle, saying, “Denge, at some point.” The exchange left the audience in splits and hinted at the possibility that the couple might be planning something special.

A New Chapter for the Power Couple

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra tied the knot in September 2023 in an intimate yet grand ceremony attended by close family, friends, and several high-profile guests from both the political and film fraternities. Since then, the couple has often shared glimpses of their married life, balancing careers in public service and entertainment.

