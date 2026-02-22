Throwback: When Salim Khan questioned selective Fatwas against filmmakers in old interview

Advertisement
In a resurfaced interview that has recently gained traction online, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan delivered a sharp critique of the "fatwa culture" targeting the film industry.

Mumbai: In an old interview with Lehrein TV, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan was seen talking about the practice of issuing fatwas against filmmakers and members of the entertainment industry.  

He further was seen questioning the logic behind targeting only those associated with film industry.

Raising an accurate argument, Salim Khan had said, “Why is a fatwa issued only against those who make films or act in them? Why not issue it against those who watch films as well?”

He further explained, “Ever since the film industry began, producers plan releases strategically, especially around Eid. It’s commonly said that Muslims do not watch films during Ramzan, but when a film releases on Eid, it often gets a huge opening.”

He added, “That success doesn’t come from nowhere. Sometimes a film is ready for a month and then deliberately scheduled for an Eid release, whether it’s a ₹60 crore film or even a ₹5 crore one, because the first week collections during that period are considered exceptional.”

Questioning the selective outrage and criticism, Salim Khan said, “If the argument is that Muslims watch a large number of films and contribute significantly to box office numbers, then why not issue a fatwa saying that any Muslim who watches films is not a Muslim?”

He concluded by underlining the economic understanding and reality of the entertainment industry. He said, “If people stop watching our films, our work will automatically shut down. There would be no need to issue a fatwa against us. The day audiences stop coming to theatres, our industry would cease to function on its own.”

Currently, Salim Khan is hospitalized and under the intensive care unit. He had complained of breathing issues.

