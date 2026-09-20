Throwback: When Shweta Bachchan revealed what she ‘hates’ about Aishwarya Rai

Mumbai: Shweta Bachchan Nanda once revealed what she hates about her sister-in-law, Aishwarya Rai. During an old episode of the popular chat show 'Koffee With Karan' featuring Shweta and her actor brother, Abhishek Bachchan, host and filmmaker Karan Johar asked Shweta about what she loves, hates, and tolerates about her sister-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.