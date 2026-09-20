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Throwback: When Shweta Bachchan revealed what she ‘hates’ about Aishwarya Rai

In a throwback episode of Koffee With Karan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda revealed the one thing she “hates” about sister-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, while also praising her as a self-made woman and fantastic mother.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 20, 2026, 07:26 PM IST|Updated: Sep 20, 2026, 07:26 PM IST
Throwback: When Shweta Bachchan revealed what she ‘hates’ about Aishwarya Rai
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Throwback: When Shweta Bachchan revealed what she ‘hates’ about Aishwarya Rai
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