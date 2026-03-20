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Throwback: When SS Rajamouli said Jr NTR achieved what ‘no one can dream of’ in ‘Komuram Bheemudo’

As RRR celebrates its 4th anniversary , SS Rajamouli's high praise for Jr NTR’s performance in the film, particularly the "Komuram Bheemudo" song, remains a highlight of the film's legacy. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 20, 2026, 07:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Throwback: When SS Rajamouli said Jr NTR achieved what ‘no one can dream of’ in ‘Komuram Bheemudo’(Source: X)

New Delhi: As the iconic film RRR gears up to complete four years since its theatrical release on March 25, it continues to live on in the hearts of audiences—not just for its grand spectacle, but for moments that define cinematic excellence. RRR took Indian cinema to an international level and is an Academy Award-winning film.

The emotionally charged “Komuram Bheemudo” sequence remains unforgettable, powered by a career-defining performance from Jr. NTR.

In a throwback that perfectly captures the impact of that moment, director S. S. Rajamouli once opened up about what the sequence meant to him:

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“Hand on heart, if you ask me if there is one sequence (which is close to my heart), it's ‘Komuram Bheemudo.’ I would really say there is no other actor on the Indian screen who can do what Tarak did—showing pain, showing betrayal, showing subjugation to the motherland, but not even batting an eyelid at the oppressor.”

The visionary filmmaker continued, “Not just showing all these emotions, but showing all these emotions in one shot, in one frame—that's like the epitome of acting. I think Tarak has achieved what no one can dream of for a very, very long time. It may look like a very big statement, but as a director, when I see what Tarak did for ‘Komuram Bheemudo,’ it fills my heart with pride.”

NTR’s portrayal of Komaram Bheem earned widespread acclaim, with fans hailing it as not just acting, but raw, visceral storytelling. Holding a wide range of emotions in a single frame without breaking intensity is a rare feat, and the actor delivered it with staggering conviction.

Over the years, NTR has built a reputation for pushing his limits, but “Komuram Bheemudo” stands tall as a testament to his dedication to the craft.

Up next, the actor will be seen in the highly anticipated NTRxNeel. Meanwhile, Rajamouli is set to direct a project reportedly starring Priyanka Chopra and Mahesh Babu.

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