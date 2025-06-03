​'Thug Life' Director Mani Ratnam Voices Support For Deepika Padukone Amid Rift Rumours With Sandeep Reddy Vanga

New Delhi: Celebrated filmmaker Mani Ratnam has come out in support of Deepika Padukone amid ongoing conversations around work-life balance in Bollywood, especially for working mothers.

In a recent interview with NDTV promoting his upcoming film Thug Life starring Kamal Haasan, Ratnam addressed the controversy sparked by Deepika Padukone and Sandeep Reddy Vanga row.

“It's fair if she's a young mother and needs to take care of her child, and she chooses something that will allow her to do so without any hindrance,” Ratnam said, firmly supporting her decision.

He went on to praise Deepika's clarity and courage, adding, “I think it’s nice when women ask for what they want and get what they want. It’s a very healthy sign.”

Ratnam’s remarks come just days after director Sandeep Reddy Vanga took a veiled swipe at Padukone, calling her “unprofessional," who took to X and wrote, "When I narrate a story to an actor, I place 100% faith. There is an unsaid NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement) between us. But by doing this, you've 'DISCLOSED' the person that you are.... Putting down a Younger actor and ousting my story? Is this what your feminism stands for?"

When asked if the industry should accommodate such requests, Ratnam said in the interview, “I think so. If it doesn’t fit into your film, move on. But they should be respected for what they are asking. They’re making a very fair demand, which is absolutely necessary.”

Meanwhile, at the Maa trailer launch last week, actors Kajol and Ajay Devgn also threw their weight behind the eight-hour workday demand. Devgn stated, “Most of the honest filmmakers would not have a problem with eight-hour shifts for new moms. And nowadays, most people are already working that way. I think it really depends on the person, but most of the industry understands.”