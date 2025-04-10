Thursday Throwback: When Sanjeev Kumar Was Keen To Marry 'Dream Girl' Hema Malini But…

New Delhi: Verstile Actor Sanjeev Kumar aka Harihar Jethalal Jawriwala who made iconic hit love songs to love story remaind unluck in own love life. The 1970Rolling back to the time when Sanjeev Kapoor was linked to his time co-stars Nutan, Hema Malini, Sulakshana Pandit, Zeenat Aman. a name that stood strong was Hema Malini the duo love story started from the sets of 1972 film Seeta aur Geeta, the duo reportedly fell in love while shooting the song "Hawa Ke Saath Saath''. The actor who has given love hits with Hema Malini in reel life failed to save his love in real life due to his one condition.

When Trolley Ride That Brought Them Closer

There's always that one real or reel-life moment that sparks a love story and for Sanjeev Kumar and Hema Malini, it happened on the sets of Seeta Aur Geeta. According to the authorised biography An Actor's Actor by Hanif Zaveri and Semant Batara, the duo grew close while filming the iconic song Hawa Ke Saath Saath on the scenic roads of Mahabaleshwar.

During the shoot, a trolley they were on suddenly came loose and veered dangerously close to a cliff. Luckily, the road curved inward, saving them from a fatal fall. The actors escaped with minor bruises, but the near-death experience left a lasting impact. From that moment on, Sanjeev and Hema grew noticeably more concerned for each other and that bond soon blossomed into something special.

Sanjeev And Hema's LOVE Story Almost Reached The Mandap But...

Sanjeev Kumar and Hema Malini were once deeply in love, with marriage almost on the cards. Their families had even given the green signal remarkably, Sanjeev’s mother, Shantaben, who was initially against her son marrying an actress, changed her mind after visiting Hema's home. She was charmed by Hema’s grounded nature and warm demeanor, and it seemed love had triumphed.

However, their story took an unexpected turn. Hema's mother, Jaya Chakravarthy, set forth a condition, Hema would continue working even after marriage. This clashed with the Jariwala family's expectations. Shantaben and Sanjeev had made it clear if Hema wished to marry into their family, she would have to quit acting. As per Gayatri Patel, Hema had once promised Sanjeev that she would wrap up her pending projects and leave the industry behind. But fate had other plans.

Sanjeev and Hema Malini’s Split Followed by Kumar’s Untimely Demise

The condition that Hema would have to quit her career after marriage became the final roadblock in her relationship with Sanjeev Kumar, ultimately leading the duo to part ways. Years later, Sanjeev suffered a heart attack and underwent bypass surgery in the U.S., but on 6 November 1985, at just 47, he tragically passed away following a massive cardiac arrest.

Despite the emotional past, Hema Malini eventually tied the knot with Dharmendra in 1980. Interestingly, the two shared screen space in the legendary 1975 film Sholay, a film that remains one of Indian cinema’s most iconic masterpieces.