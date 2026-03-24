Tia Bajpai Exclusive: Haunted 3D actress on international collab Love Mafia & if she will ever take-up Bigg Boss

Singer-actress Tia Bajpai swooned into the acting world in 2011 with Vikram Bhatt's film Haunted - 3D, followed by 1920: Evil Returns and Baankey Ki Crazy Baraat. Not many know that she was also seen in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge 2005. In 2020, Tia cut her first international solo album 'Upgrade'. In her conversation with Zee News Digital, Tia opened up on her new album Love Mafia, upcoming projects and whether she will accept reality show Bigg Boss in the future:

Was a three-year hiatus deliberate?

It may have looked like a hiatus from the outside, but internally it was a very conscious phase of stepping back and recalibrating. There comes a point where constant work does not necessarily mean growth. I needed that pause to understand what I truly wanted from my journey.

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There was a lot of introspection during those years. It was not about disappearing, it was about rebuilding. The industry moves very fast, and sometimes you have to step away to find your own rhythm again.

In many ways, I stopped chasing visibility and started choosing meaning. That shift changed everything. When I returned, it was not with the pressure to prove something, but with the clarity to create something that feels honest.

Tell us about your international film ‘Lilly Rose’

Lilly Rose is very close to my heart because it represents a different space of storytelling. It is not driven by formula, but by emotion and character depth. The film explores vulnerability, identity and the complexities of relationships in a very nuanced way. Working on an international project also exposes you to a different working culture. There is a lot of emphasis on preparation, on understanding the character’s internal world before stepping onto the set. For me, the experience reinforced that performance is not about projection, it is about truth. And when you are in a space where that truth is respected, it allows you to explore your craft in a much deeper way.

Singing or acting — your first love?

Singing came first, so it will always have a very special place. It is the most instinctive part of who I am. There is something very pure about music, you don’t need anything else to communicate emotion.

Acting, on the other hand, allows you to live many lives. It challenges you to step outside yourself and understand different perspectives. If I have to define it, singing is my instinct, acting is my exploration. One grounds me, the other expands me. Both have shaped me, and I don’t see them as separate anymore.

How did Love Mafia happen. Tell us about this collab?

Love Mafia happened very organically, but it was built with a clear vision. The idea was to create something that goes beyond borders, beyond language, and connects purely through emotion.

Collaborating with an international producer like Prince Romal brought a completely different dimension to the project. The album has 11 tracks, each exploring a different shade of love. From the intensity of Loca to the nostalgia of Mehka Mehka, every song carries its own emotional identity.

Singing in five languages was not just a creative decision, it was a statement. It was about showing that love is a universal language, even if it sounds different across cultures.

The entire process felt like this was not just recording music, this was building emotion layer by layer. It became more than an album, it became an identity.

Anything you would like to change about your journey?

Every journey comes with its own set of challenges, and in hindsight, it is easy to feel that certain things could have been different. There were moments of rejection, moments of being replaced, moments of being misunderstood. But each of those experiences added something to who I am today. If anything, I would not change the journey, but maybe I would change how I responded to certain phases. I would be kinder to myself and more patient. Because eventually, every “no” protected the artist I was becoming, even if it did not feel that way at the time.

Do you plan to participate in any reality show like Bigg Boss ever?

Every medium brings with it its own colours and layers. Reality television, especially a show like Bigg Boss, is a very unique space. It is not just about being seen, it is about how you navigate people, emotions and situations in real time. It has its own players and its own grammar.

Having started my journey with reality television, I understand the power of that format. It connects you to audiences in a very direct and unfiltered way.

For me, any decision like that will always depend on what I am feeling at that point in time, and how it aligns with my work and personal commitments. It has to make sense not just as a platform, but as a phase in my journey. Because at the end of the day, every choice should add a new layer, not take away from who you are becoming.

Why did you move from India?

The move was not about leaving India, it was about expanding beyond one space. Sometimes growth requires you to step out of what is familiar and challenge yourself in a new environment.There was a desire to explore global platforms, to collaborate with different artists, and to understand how storytelling and music translate across cultures. At the same time, there were certain limitations that I began to feel in terms of creative growth. That pushed me to explore newer avenues more seriously.

In that sense, curiosity pushed me, but limitations accelerated me. The move became both a personal and professional evolution.

Tell us about your upcoming projects

There are a few exciting projects in the pipeline across both music and films. After Love Mafia, the focus is on continuing this global musical journey, exploring more cross-cultural collaborations and live performances. On the acting front, I am reading scripts that are very different from what I have done before. The idea is to choose roles that challenge me emotionally and creatively.

At this stage, the goal is very clear. To create work that travels beyond borders, but stays rooted in truth. Something that connects, not just entertains.