Tia Bajpai Exclusive: 'Horror found me before I consciously chose it'

Tia Bajpai kickstarted her career with television and took part in the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge in 2005. She bagged her lead role in the serial Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyan, followed by her debut came in 2011 with Vikram Bhatt's Haunted 3D. She then appeared in 1920: Evil Returns (2012) as Smriti, a girl possessed by an evil spirit, and later in Baankey Ki Crazy Baraat and Hate Story 4. In her conversation with Zee News Digital, Tia opened up about her latest music video, upcoming projects and Hollywood debut.
Q. You began with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Challenge and then moved into TV. What drew you toward acting, and how did that shift happen?
A. I don’t think I ever saw it as a shift from singing to acting. For me, they were always two different ways of telling a story. I’ve been singing since I was three. Before I could speak, I could sing. So music was instinctive to me long before I understood it as a profession. Singing taught me how to communicate emotion through the voice, while acting taught me how to communicate it through a character. I was always curious about both. And when I discovered acting, I realised I wasn’t leaving music behind. I was simply adding another dimension to the artist I wanted to become.
Q. You played the lead in Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann early on. What did daily television teach you that films didn’t?
A. Television gave me an incredible work ethic. You don’t have the luxury of waiting for inspiration when you’re shooting at that pace; you have to find the emotion, deliver it and move forward. It also taught me that an actor’s real skill isn’t just what happens when the camera is rolling; it’s how prepared you are when everything around you is moving at 100 miles an hour. Television taught me discipline, cinema taught me precision.
Q. You debuted in Haunted – 3D and then did 1920: Evil Returns. What is it like to build a career in the horror genre?
A. Horror found me before I consciously chose it, and I’ve always found that interesting. Horror is a very demanding genre for an actor because fear is not just one emotion; it has helplessness, denial, rage, vulnerability and sometimes even desire inside it. I’ve never wanted to just play a woman being frightened. I want to play the woman the audience is frightened for. That’s a very different thing.
Q. Hate Story IV and Lakeerein, a legal drama, are very different from horror. How do you choose roles, and what are you looking for now?
A. I’m less interested in genres now and more interested in characters that disturb my comfort zone. If I can predict how I’ll play a role before I start reading it, I’m probably not interested. I look for contradictions. Characters who can be strong and vulnerable, beautiful and dangerous, moral and flawed. I’m not looking for roles that make me look good. I’m looking for roles that leave a mark.
Q. In Love Mafia, you sang in English, Hindi, Swahili, Korean and Latin. How did you approach languages you don’t speak fluently?
A. I approached them as a singer first and a linguist second. Before worrying about perfection, I wanted to understand the musical personality of each language, where it breathes, where it places emotion, how its consonants move. I worked extensively on pronunciation, but I also tried not to sterilise the performance by becoming overly careful. When you sing in another language, you shouldn’t just learn the words. You have to find where the soul of that language lives.
Q. You’ve been shooting a Hollywood project in Monaco. How does working with an international crew differ from Indian sets?
A. The biggest difference for me has been the language of preparation. There is a very strong culture of preparation and individual responsibility, so when you arrive on set, everyone knows exactly what they are bringing to the scene. But ultimately, a set is a set. People from completely different cultures still understand the same things: pressure, deadlines, nerves and that strange magic that happens when a scene suddenly comes alive. Cinema is one of the few places where accents can be different, but instinct is universal.
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