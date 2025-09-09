Angelina Jolie's starrer 'Couture' had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, and it turned into an emotional moment for the actress.

The Oscar-winning star, who plays a filmmaker battling breast cancer in the movie, spoke about her late mother, Marcheline Bertrand, during a Q&A session after the screening. Bertrand died of cancer in 2007 at the age of 56.

According to PEOPLE, when an audience member who had recently lost a friend to cancer asked the cast about their message of "hope," Jolie grew emotional before responding. "I'm very sorry for your loss," she said gently, before recalling her mother's own words.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"One thing I remember my mother saying when she had cancer, she said to me once... people were asking her how she was feeling and she said, 'All anybody ever asks me about is cancer,'" Jolie shared as quoted by PEOPLE.

"So I would say, if you know someone who is going through something, ask them about everything else in their life as well, you know? They're a whole person and they're still living."

Take A Look At The Post:

One of the most heartrending moments of #TIFF50: an emotional Angelina Jolie, supported by her colleagues and a rapturous audience, offers words of hope for people dealing with cancer. (She expresses condolences for the person who asked, who lost a loved one from the disease.) pic.twitter.com/x4Fatn4Ufl — Brandon Lewis @ TIFF50 (@blewis1103) September 7, 2025

The actress was joined on stage by her Couture co-stars Ella Rumpf, Anyier Anei, and the film's writer-director Alice Winocour.

Winocour explained that while the film is about cancer, it is also about life itself. "We really didn't want to depress you about cancer, quite the opposite. It's about the spirit of survival," she said. Winocour also mentioned how Jolie immediately felt connected to the story because both her mother and grandmother died of breast cancer, and she herself underwent a double mastectomy in 2013 to lower her own risk.

In Couture, Jolie plays Maxine, a filmmaker who takes a job in the Paris fashion world while navigating a divorce, raising a teenage daughter, and facing a serious diagnosis.