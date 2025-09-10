Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2957910https://zeenews.india.com/people/tiff-2025-harry-potter-star-tom-felton-calls-pratik-brother-after-gandhi-wins-standing-ovation-2957910.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
TOM FELTON

TIFF 2025: 'Harry Potter' Star Tom Felton Calls Pratik 'Brother' After 'Gandhi' Wins Standing Ovation

The actor, best known for playing Draco Malfoy, took to Instagram to share a series of pictures, including one with his co-star Pratik Gandhi. 

|Last Updated: Sep 10, 2025, 10:41 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

TIFF 2025: 'Harry Potter' Star Tom Felton Calls Pratik 'Brother' After 'Gandhi' Wins Standing Ovation (Image: @t22felton/ Instagram)

Toronto: Harry Potter star Tom Felton has stepped into Indian entertainment with Hansal Mehta's upcoming series 'Gandhi,' which recently had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

The actor, best known for playing Draco Malfoy, took to Instagram to share a series of pictures, including one with his co-star Pratik Gandhi. One picture showed the two hugging each other. Along with the pictures, Felton also expressed his joy about the series getting a "standing ovation" at the prestigious event.

"To my brother in arms @pratikgandhiofficial - the cast & crew that made this happen - what an honour it was to premiere 'Gandhi' at @tiff_net to a standing ovation this weekend - @hansalmehta #gandhi," he wrote.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Take A Look At The Post: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tom Felton (@t22felton)

Earlier, on September 8, AR Rahman, who composed the music for the series, also posted a selfie on his official Instagram handle, calling Felton "a major part" of the Gandhi series. The image quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comments section.

Felton, who plays Josiah Oldfield, a close friend of young Gandhi during his time in London, earlier spoke to Variety about preparing for the role. Sharing how he relied on his "very wise in history" grandfather, Felton said he did a lot of reading and on-the-spot learning with Hansal Mehta.

Also Read| Emmy Awards 2025: Sydney Sweeney, Stephen Colbert, Jenna Ortega Among Other Presenters For Ceremony

"Most of my research has been on the spot, literally, live with the director. That's the best thing about working with not only an Indian crew, but someone that knows a lot more about it than Wikipedia," said the Harry Potter star.

The series, produced by Sameer Nair for Applause Entertainment and directed by Hansal Mehta, traces Gandhi's years in London as a young law student. It also explores how his friendship with Oldfield, who introduced him to the Vegetarian Society, played a role in shaping Gandhi's writing and thoughts. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK