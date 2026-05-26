Tiger Baby data theft case: 119 hard drives containing unreleased content reportedly go missing from Zoya Akhtar-Reema Kagti’s office

New Delhi: A shocking theft case has rocked the entertainment industry after filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s production house Tiger Baby Digital LLP reportedly suffered a massive data theft at its Mumbai office. As per reports, hard drives containing sensitive and potentially unreleased film and web series content worth around Rs 12-13 lakh allegedly went missing from the company premises.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, a staff member working at the production house has been arrested in connection with the case. Reports suggest that 66 high-capacity hard drives containing important production-related data had initially gone missing. However, after an internal audit, the company allegedly discovered that the number was much higher.

Items worth Rs 12-13 lakh reported missing

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The report further stated that Mehjabeen Mushtaq Shaikh, 36, who worked as an executive assistant at the company, filed an FIR regarding the incident.

In her complaint, Shaikh reportedly revealed that the company stored hard drives containing raw footage, edited scenes, promotional material, completed films, and other production-related content inside cupboards at the office premises. The devices themselves were estimated to be worth between Rs 12 lakh and Rs 13 lakh.

Shaikh stated that he had initially organised and stored the hard drives himself. However, over time, the responsibility of managing and storing them was handed over to employee Shahid Khan, who worked as an office boy at the company.

The alleged theft reportedly came to light on May 21, when other employees asked Khan to bring one of the hard drives. When he failed to produce the device, suspicion arose among the staff members. Colleagues then decided to inspect the storage cupboard, where they allegedly discovered that several hard drives were missing.

Shaikh further claimed that partially burnt packaging boxes were also found inside the cupboard. “There was no sign of burning anywhere in the cupboard,” he reportedly stated, following which the owners of the production house were informed about the matter.

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119 hard drives allegedly missing

During police interrogation, Khan allegedly confessed to the crime and admitted that he had stolen 24 hard drives over the past five months. He further told police that he sold the drives to a man identified as Ritesh in Borivali for around Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 each.

However, after conducting an internal audit, the production house reportedly informed police that a total of 119 hard drives were missing from the office.

About Tiger Baby

Tiger Baby Films is an Indian film production company founded by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti in October 2015. The banner made its debut with Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and later backed several acclaimed projects and web series, including Made in Heaven.

Zoya Akhtar frequently collaborates with brother Farhan Akhtar’s production house Excel Entertainment. Together, they have co-produced projects such as Dahaad, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, The Archies and Superboys of Malegaon among others.