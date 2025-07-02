Tiger Shroff And Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Team Up For Glamorous Dance Single Bepanaah

New Delhi: Bollywood heartthrob Tiger Shroff is all set to share the screen for the first time with rising star Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia in a dazzling new video single that promises to captivate audiences. The upcoming release features an edgy, visually stunning, and upbeat dance number, showcasing Tiger’s own vocal talents.

The song, titled Bepanaah, is written and composed by Avitesh Shrivastava, son of the late legendary music maestro Aadesh Shrivastava. The video promises a glamorous and high-fashion aesthetic, with Nimrit appearing in a striking new avatar and Tiger delivering the jaw-dropping dance moves that have made him a fan favorite.

Choreographed by renowned dance maestro Bosco, the video combines stylish visuals with meticulously crafted dance sequences, raising the glamour quotient to new heights.

Expressing her excitement, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia said, “When I first heard the concept and the track of Bepanaah, I was instantly hooked. It’s got this infectious energy and a glamorous vibe that I’ve never explored before. Working with Tiger has been an absolute blast his passion and dedication to every frame is truly inspiring. I had to match his energy, and I want to thank choreographer Bosco, his choreography pushed me out of my comfort zone in the best way possible. This song is special because it celebrates style, rhythm, and chemistry, and I can't wait for everyone to see the magic we’ve created on screen."

Revealed earlier today on his official Instagram account, Shroff shared the teaser with the caption: “#bepanaah teaser out now!” The release has ignited a buzz across social media, with fans and critics alike applauding the actor-singer for what is being hailed as his most powerful performance to date.

Fans eagerly await this fresh collaboration that promises to blend talent, style, and on-screen chemistry in a spectacular fashion.