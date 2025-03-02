Tiger Shroff Birthday: When ‘Singham Again’ Star Opened Up About Getting His First Girlfriend At 25

Tiger Shroff, known for his stellar action sequences, unmatched fitness, and disciplined lifestyle, has always kept his personal life under wraps. While his on-screen presence has won him a massive fan base, his romantic relationships have often remained a mystery. As the actor turns 35, let's take a look back at a surprising revelation where he admitted that he had his first girlfriend only at 25—during the audition for his debut film.

During a promotional event, Tiger shared with Times of India that he never dated anyone in his teenage years, dedicating his focus entirely to fitness and career. "I got my first girlfriend when I was 25, during the audition for my first film," he revealed. Actor Varun Dhawan, who was part of the conversation, playfully interrupted and asked if it was Kriti Sanon. However, Tiger quickly clarified that it wasn’t her, leaving fans intrigued.

Tiger made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with Heropanti, starring alongside Kriti Sanon. Over the years, he was rumored to be in a relationship with his Baaghi 2 co-star Disha Patani, though both never publicly confirmed their relationship. Despite their reported breakup, their chemistry remains adored by fans.

On the professional front, Tiger Shroff, who has delivered several box office hits, has faced setbacks with some recent big-budget flops. He was last seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Arjun Kapoor. Up next, he is gearing up for Baaghi 4, co-starring Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and Harnaaz Sandhu.

As Tiger celebrates his birthday, his fans continue to admire not just his incredible performances but also his humility and dedication. With multiple exciting projects in the pipeline, the action star proves that hard work and perseverance are the true keys to success.