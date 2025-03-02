Tiger Shroff Celebrates His Birthday With Heartfelt Wishes From Father Jackie Shroff

Bollywood veteran Jackie Shroff shared a heartfelt birthday message for his son, Tiger Shroff, posting a photo of the duo and a video clip of Tiger at a fashion show.

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff took to social media to share a heartfelt birthday wish for his son and actor Tiger Shroff.

The veteran actor posted a picture of himself with Tiger from one of their photoshoots, showcasing the dashing father-son duo.

The photo, which sees Tiger and Jackie sitting with their backs facing each other, was accompanied by a heart emoticon.

Jackie also shared a carousel of Tiger's photos on his Instagram stories, featuring childhood pictures and a recent video clip from his fashion show appearance.

The video clip, which showed BTS of Tiger before walking the ramp for fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani alongside Manushi Chillar, was set to the tune of Tiger's 'Whistle Baja' from his debut movie 'Heropanti. '

On the work front, Tiger Shroff is gearing up for his next big project, 'Baaghi 4'. The makers had unveiled an intense poster in November, showing Tiger sitting on a toilet seat with a knife in hand and blood splattered around the room.

The film, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, is set to be released on September 5, 2025.

'Baaghi 4' will be directed by Kannada filmmaker A Harsha, marking his Bollywood debut.

The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the Nadiadwala Grandson banner.

The 'Baaghi' franchise, which started in 2016, has been a massive success, with three installments released so far.