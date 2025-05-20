Tiger Shroff Dances With His Youngest Rival At Zee Cine Awards 2025 Stage - Watch

New Delhi: At the recently concluded 23rd Zee Cine Awards 2025, all eyes were on action superstar Tiger Shroff as he set the stage ablaze with his high-octane dance performance—only to surprise fans with the most heartwarming twist of the evening. Just before his electrifying act, Tiger was joined on stage by a young fan and “choti dance rival” in a fun, impromptu face-off that had the audience cheering in delight.

Known for his unmatched flawless dance moves, Tiger once again raised the bar with what many are calling the best performance of the night. From flipping through the air to grooving with effortless finesse, he quite literally broke the dance floor.

But it was the adorable moment he shared with the young dancer that won hearts across the board.

Tiger, who has always had a soft spot for kids and is often seen interacting with his youngest fans, matched moves with the tiny performer in a sweet, playful showdown—reminding everyone why he is not just an action king but also a favourite among children.

Fans won’t have to wait long to see more of him in action. Tiger Shroff's much-awaited Baaghi 4, is all set to release on September 5, 2025.