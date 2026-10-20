/Tiger Shroff firing: Bishnoi Community leader Devendra Budiya urges Salman Khan to apologise and end dispute

"I had a chat with Lawrence. A friend of his arranged it. So I told him, 'Brother, don't give him any names. He'll be back within a year, and he'll apologize too. Your work is a bit like this, so just do good work. What will we gain by hitting him?' He said, 'I'll give him 12 months, and he'll apologize in a year or a year and a half.' But it has started all over again," said Budiya.