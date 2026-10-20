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Tiger Shroff firing: Bishnoi Community leader Devendra Budiya urges Salman Khan to apologise and end dispute

In the wake of the Juhu car-firing incident targeting actor Tiger Shroff, Bishnoi community leader Devendra Budiya has urged Salman Khan to visit a temple and apologise, emphasising that a peaceful resolution through dialogue would end the ongoing feud.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 07:40 AM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 07:40 AM IST
Tiger Shroff firing: Bishnoi Community leader Devendra Budiya urges Salman Khan to apologise and end dispute
Image Credit: IMDb

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