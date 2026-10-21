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  • /Tiger Shroff firing case: 2 more weapon suppliers arrested as total arrests reach 10, recce conducted at Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan’s homes

Tiger Shroff firing case: 2 more weapon suppliers arrested as total arrests reach 10, recce conducted at Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan’s homes

Mumbai Police have arrested two additional suspects involved in supplying weapons for the Tiger Shroff firing case, bringing total arrests to 10 and revealing the attackers had also scouted residences of Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 08:04 PM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 08:04 PM IST
Tiger Shroff firing case: 2 more weapon suppliers arrested as total arrests reach 10, recce conducted at Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan’s homes

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Tiger Shroff firing case: 2 more weapon suppliers arrested as total arrests reach 10, recce conducted at Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan’s homes
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