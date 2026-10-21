/Tiger Shroff firing case: 2 more weapon suppliers arrested as total arrests reach 10, recce conducted at Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan’s homes

Mumbai: Mumbai police have arrested two more suspects in a firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. Both suspects will be brought to Mumbai for further investigation. The total number of people arrested in the Tiger Shroff attack case has now reached 10. The two accused will reportedly be produced before a court in Sonipat to seek transit remand. After the remand is granted, they will be brought to Mumbai for further investigation. It is further reported that both the suspects played a crucial role in the supply of weapons linked to the case.