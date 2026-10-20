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Tiger Shroff firing case: 3 arrested suspects held under heavy guard to be transported to Mumbai today

Following overnight detention under high security and armed guard at a Kota police station, the three suspects arrested over the Juhu car-firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff are being transferred to Mumbai by police on Tuesday.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 20, 2026, 10:35 AM IST|Updated: Oct 20, 2026, 10:35 AM IST
Tiger Shroff firing case: 3 arrested suspects held under heavy guard to be transported to Mumbai today
Image Credit: IANS/Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Tiger Shroff firing case: 3 arrested suspects held under heavy guard to be transported to Mumbai today
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