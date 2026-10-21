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  • /Tiger Shroff firing case: 3 key accused taken to Anti-Extortion Cell in Mumbai after Kota transfer

Tiger Shroff firing case: 3 key accused taken to Anti-Extortion Cell in Mumbai after Kota transfer

Tiger Shroff's team issued a stern warning against the circulation of fabricated stories, unauthorised statements and AI-generated videos falsely attributed to the actor, urging media organisations and social media platforms to verify information before publishing it.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 09:29 AM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 09:29 AM IST
Tiger Shroff firing case: 3 key accused taken to Anti-Extortion Cell in Mumbai after Kota transfer
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Tiger Shroff firing case: 3 key accused taken to Anti-Extortion Cell in Mumbai after Kota transfer
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