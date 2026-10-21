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Tiger Shroff firing case: ‘Dead letter box’ used to supply weapons, sources

Tiger Shroff firing case: Investigators suspect that Kunal then used his girlfriend, Radha, to transport the weapons.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 21, 2026, 11:40 AM IST|Updated: Oct 21, 2026, 11:40 AM IST
Tiger Shroff firing case: ‘Dead letter box’ used to supply weapons, sources
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Tiger Shroff firing case: ‘Dead letter box’ used to supply weapons, sources
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