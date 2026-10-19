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Tiger Shroff firing incident: Disha Patani looks disturbed as she arrives at actor’s house post firing

Tiger Shroff firing incident: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also directed the Police Commissioner to investigate the incident immediately and take strict action against those found responsible.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 19, 2026, 12:50 PM IST|Updated: Oct 19, 2026, 12:50 PM IST
Tiger Shroff firing incident: Disha Patani looks disturbed as she arrives at actor’s house post firing
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Tiger Shroff firing incident: Disha Patani looks disturbed as she arrives at actor’s house post firing
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